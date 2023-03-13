She's Back!

Extras
The bank manager has amnesia! Funds are frozen until she recalls her authorization code.
Maik creates a fake pest control company to win the bid to repair the church roof.
After being dragged to Sven’s bachelor party, Maik wakes to a suitcase full of…not money.
A fundraising gala gives Maik an opportunity to get close to Eva.
Maik and Kevin must find a way to make it look like the church is undergoing renovations.
A miracle in the church threatens to expose Maik's ecclesiastical cocaine-hiding place.
Maik tries to avoid working for Katja.
Maik needs to get five million Euros to rescue Kevin from Katja.
Eva finally uncovers the truth about Maik's real identity, and places him under arrest.
Ulrich has Maik at gunpoint, but Maria is there to save him.
Kevin faces competition from Simone’s baby's biological father.
Maik and Kevin get creative to steal money from the church repair fund.
Maik is accused of not being true to his vow of celibacy, jeopardizing his plans.