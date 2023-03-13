Sweet and Sour Woodworm

Extras
Maik and Eva intercEpisodet Katja's delivery Uwe and Sven finds out he has a twin.
A miracle in the church threatens to expose Maik's ecclesiastical cocaine-hiding place.
Kevin faces competition from Simone’s baby's biological father.
Maik is accused of not being true to his vow of celibacy, jeopardizing his plans.
Maik and Kevin get creative to steal money from the church repair fund.
A fundraising gala gives Maik an opportunity to get close to Eva.
