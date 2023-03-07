A Miracle Isn’t the Solution

Extras
The bank manager has amnesia! Funds are frozen until she recalls her authorization code.
Maik creates a fake pest control company to win the bid to repair the church roof.
After being dragged to Sven’s bachelor party, Maik wakes to a suitcase full of…not money.
A fundraising gala gives Maik an opportunity to get close to Eva.
On his way to get tickets to Panama, Maik is run over. Eva and Sven begin to have doubts.
Maik and Kevin must find a way to make it look like the church is undergoing renovations.
Maik is accused of not being true to his vow of celibacy, jeopardizing his plans.
Maik and Kevin get creative to steal money from the church repair fund.
Maik wakes up and doesn't remember Lauterberg. Kevin hatches a plan to get rid of Jurek.
St. Maik Season 3
St. Maik Season 2
St. Maik Season 1
