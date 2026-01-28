Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue? | February 2 - February 8

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ601 February 23 - March 1, 2026 “Find the Crown, Crow and Crab 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ551 February 9-15, 2026 “Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo!”
Star Gazers STGZ552 February 16-22, 2026 “Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026”
Spacecrafts don’t just rely on rockets—they use planets to pick up speed!
Are we alone in the universe?
Did you know the ISS is scheduled to be deorbited in 2030?
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Star Gazers STGZ549 January 26, 2025 - February 1, 2025 “We Know These Stars Have Planets”
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Star Gazers Season 49
-
Star Gazers Season 48
-
Star Gazers Season 47
-
Star Gazers Season 46
-
Star Gazers Season 45
-
Star Gazers Season 44
-
Star Gazers
-
Star Gazers Season 42
-
Star Gazers Season 41
-
Star Gazers Season 40
-
Star Gazers Season 39
-
Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ601 February 23 - March 1, 2026 “Find the Crown, Crow and Crab 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ551 February 9-15, 2026 “Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo!”
Star Gazers STGZ552 February 16-22, 2026 “Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Star Gazers STGZ549 January 26, 2025 - February 1, 2025 “We Know These Stars Have Planets”
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Star Gazers STGZ541 December 1-7, 2025 “Moons Over My Cetus”
Star Gazers STGZ543 December 15-21, 2025 “Find the Gigantic Winter Football!”
Star Gazers STGZ542 December 5-14, 2025 “Find “The Best Meteor Shower of 2025?”