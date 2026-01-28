100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Star Gazers

Find the Crown, Crow and Crab | February 23 - March 1

Season 49 Episode 8 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ601 February 23 - March 1, 2026 “Find the Crown, Crow and Crab 2026”

Aired: 01/27/26
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue? | February 2 - February 8
Star Gazers STGZ550 February 2-8, 2026 “Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue?”
Episode: S49 E5 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo! | February 9 - February 15
Star Gazers STGZ551 February 9-15, 2026 “Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo!”
Episode: S49 E6 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026 | February 16 - February 22
Star Gazers STGZ552 February 16-22, 2026 “Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026”
Episode: S49 E7 | 1:00
Watch 3:45
Star Gazers
How Do We Travel in Space? Gravity Assist Explained
Spacecrafts don’t just rely on rockets—they use planets to pick up speed!
Special: 3:45
Watch 2:46
Star Gazers
Exoplanets: Could Life Exist Beyond Earth?
Are we alone in the universe?
Special: 2:46
Watch 5:46
Star Gazers
Goodbye to the International Space Station
Did you know the ISS is scheduled to be deorbited in 2030?
Special: 5:46
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Welcome To The Night Sky: Star(t) Here! | January 5 - January 11
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Episode: S49 E1 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
We Know These Stars Have Planets | January 26 - February 1
Star Gazers STGZ549 January 26, 2025 - February 1, 2025 “We Know These Stars Have Planets”
Episode: S49 E4 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gassy Greats! | January 19 - January 25
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Episode: S49 E3 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Stargazing 101: Star Hopping | January 12 - January 18
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Episode: S49 E2 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 49
  • Star Gazers Season 48
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue? | February 2 - February 8
Star Gazers STGZ550 February 2-8, 2026 “Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue?”
Episode: S49 E5 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026 | February 16 - February 22
Star Gazers STGZ552 February 16-22, 2026 “Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026”
Episode: S49 E7 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo! | February 9 - February 15
Star Gazers STGZ551 February 9-15, 2026 “Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo!”
Episode: S49 E6 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
We Know These Stars Have Planets | January 26 - February 1
Star Gazers STGZ549 January 26, 2025 - February 1, 2025 “We Know These Stars Have Planets”
Episode: S49 E4 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gassy Greats! | January 19 - January 25
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Episode: S49 E3 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Stargazing 101: Star Hopping | January 12 - January 18
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Episode: S49 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Welcome To The Night Sky: Star(t) Here! | January 5 - January 11
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Episode: S49 E1 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Moons Over My Cetus | December 1 - December 7
Star Gazers STGZ541 December 1-7, 2025 “Moons Over My Cetus”
Episode: S48 E48 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gigantic Winter Football! | December 15 - December 21
Star Gazers STGZ543 December 15-21, 2025 “Find the Gigantic Winter Football!”
Episode: S48 E50 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Best Meteor Shower of 2025? | December 8 - December 14
Star Gazers STGZ542 December 5-14, 2025 “Find “The Best Meteor Shower of 2025?”
Episode: S48 E49 | 1:00