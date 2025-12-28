100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Star Gazers

We Know These Stars Have Planets | January 26 - February 1

Season 49 Episode 4 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ549 January 26, 2025 - February 1, 2025 “We Know These Stars Have Planets”

Aired: 12/27/25
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Welcome To The Night Sky: Star(t) Here! | January 5 - January 11
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Episode: S49 E1 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gassy Greats! | January 19 - January 25
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Episode: S49 E3 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Stargazing 101: Star Hopping | January 12 - January 18
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Episode: S49 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Astronomer Reveals What to Look For in 2026 | December 29 - January 4
Star Gazers STGZ545 Dec 29, 2024 - Jan 4, 2026 “Astronomer Reveals What to Look For in 2026”
Episode: S48 E52 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Five Brightest Things in the Sky | December 22 - December 28
Star Gazers STGZ544 December 22-28, 2025 “The Five Brightest Things in the Sky Dec 2025”
Episode: S48 E51 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gigantic Winter Football! | December 15 - December 21
Star Gazers STGZ543 December 15-21, 2025 “Find the Gigantic Winter Football!”
Episode: S48 E50 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Best Meteor Shower of 2025? | December 8 - December 14
Star Gazers STGZ542 December 5-14, 2025 “Find “The Best Meteor Shower of 2025?”
Episode: S48 E49 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Moons Over My Cetus | December 1 - December 7
Star Gazers STGZ541 December 1-7, 2025 “Moons Over My Cetus”
Episode: S48 E48 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Auriga, Perseus and Taurus | November 24 - November 30
Star Gazers STGZ540 Nov 24-30, 2025 “Auriga, Perseus and Taurus”
Episode: S48 E47 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Winter Triangle | November 17 - November 23
Star Gazers STGZ539 November 17-23, 2025 “Find the Winter Triangle”
Episode: S48 E46 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 49
  • Star Gazers Season 48
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Welcome To The Night Sky: Star(t) Here! | January 5 - January 11
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Episode: S49 E1 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gassy Greats! | January 19 - January 25
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Episode: S49 E3 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Stargazing 101: Star Hopping | January 12 - January 18
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Episode: S49 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Moons Over My Cetus | December 1 - December 7
Star Gazers STGZ541 December 1-7, 2025 “Moons Over My Cetus”
Episode: S48 E48 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Gigantic Winter Football! | December 15 - December 21
Star Gazers STGZ543 December 15-21, 2025 “Find the Gigantic Winter Football!”
Episode: S48 E50 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Best Meteor Shower of 2025? | December 8 - December 14
Star Gazers STGZ542 December 5-14, 2025 “Find “The Best Meteor Shower of 2025?”
Episode: S48 E49 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Astronomer Reveals What to Look For in 2026 | December 29 - January 4
Star Gazers STGZ545 Dec 29, 2024 - Jan 4, 2026 “Astronomer Reveals What to Look For in 2026”
Episode: S48 E52 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Five Brightest Things in the Sky | December 22 - December 28
Star Gazers STGZ544 December 22-28, 2025 “The Five Brightest Things in the Sky Dec 2025”
Episode: S48 E51 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Supermoon Star Gazing | November 3 - November 9
Star Gazers STGZ537 November 3-9, 2025 “Supermoon Star Gazing”
Episode: S48 E44 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Leonid Meteors and the Seven Sisters | November 10 - November 16
Star Gazers STGZ538 November 10-16, 2025 “Leonid Meteors and the Seven Sisters”
Episode: S48 E45 | 1:00