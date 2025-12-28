We Know These Stars Have Planets | January 26 - February 1

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Star Gazers STGZ545 Dec 29, 2024 - Jan 4, 2026 “Astronomer Reveals What to Look For in 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ544 December 22-28, 2025 “The Five Brightest Things in the Sky Dec 2025”
Star Gazers STGZ543 December 15-21, 2025 “Find the Gigantic Winter Football!”
Star Gazers STGZ542 December 5-14, 2025 “Find “The Best Meteor Shower of 2025?”
Star Gazers STGZ541 December 1-7, 2025 “Moons Over My Cetus”
Star Gazers STGZ540 Nov 24-30, 2025 “Auriga, Perseus and Taurus”
Star Gazers STGZ539 November 17-23, 2025 “Find the Winter Triangle”
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Star Gazers Season 49
-
Star Gazers Season 48
-
Star Gazers Season 47
-
Star Gazers Season 46
-
Star Gazers Season 45
-
Star Gazers Season 44
-
Star Gazers
-
Star Gazers Season 42
-
Star Gazers Season 41
-
Star Gazers Season 40
-
Star Gazers Season 39
-
Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ546 January 5-11, 2026 “Welcome to the Night Sky, Star(t) Here!”
Star Gazers STGZ548 January 19-25, 2026 “Find the Gassy Greats!”
Star Gazers STGZ547 January 12-18, 2026 ““Stargazing 101: Star Hopping”
Star Gazers STGZ541 December 1-7, 2025 “Moons Over My Cetus”
Star Gazers STGZ543 December 15-21, 2025 “Find the Gigantic Winter Football!”
Star Gazers STGZ542 December 5-14, 2025 “Find “The Best Meteor Shower of 2025?”
Star Gazers STGZ545 Dec 29, 2024 - Jan 4, 2026 “Astronomer Reveals What to Look For in 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ544 December 22-28, 2025 “The Five Brightest Things in the Sky Dec 2025”
Star Gazers STGZ537 November 3-9, 2025 “Supermoon Star Gazing”
Star Gazers STGZ538 November 10-16, 2025 “Leonid Meteors and the Seven Sisters”