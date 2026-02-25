100 WVIA Way
Star Gazers

One of the First Constellations | March 23 - March 29

Season 49 Episode 12 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ605 March 23-29, 2025 “Here's One of the First Constellations”

Aired: 02/24/26
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
There's a Cat in the Sky | March 16 - March 22
Star Gazers STGZ604 March 16-22, 2026 “Hey Internet, There's a Cat in the Sky”
Episode: S49 E11 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Moonlight Pollution? | March 2 - March 8
Star Gazers STGZ602 March 2-8, 2026 “Moon Light Pollution?”
Episode: S49 E9 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
It's a Sky Menagerie! | March 9 - March 15
Star Gazers STGZ603 March 9-15, 2026 “It's a Sky Menagerie!”
Episode: S49 E10 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Super Spring Triangle | March 30 - April 5
Star Gazers STGZ606 March 30 April 5, 2026 “Welcome Back the Super Spring Triangle”
Episode: S49 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue? | February 2 - February 8
Star Gazers STGZ550 February 2-8, 2026 “Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue?”
Episode: S49 E5 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo! | February 9 - February 15
Star Gazers STGZ551 February 9-15, 2026 “Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo!”
Episode: S49 E6 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026 | February 16 - February 22
Star Gazers STGZ552 February 16-22, 2026 “Let's Go Fly a Kite 2026”
Episode: S49 E7 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the Crown, Crow and Crab | February 23 - March 1
Star Gazers STGZ601 February 23 - March 1, 2026 “Find the Crown, Crow and Crab 2026”
Episode: S49 E8 | 1:00
Watch 3:45
Star Gazers
How Do We Travel in Space? Gravity Assist Explained
Spacecrafts don’t just rely on rockets—they use planets to pick up speed!
Special: 3:45
Watch 5:46
Star Gazers
Goodbye to the International Space Station
Did you know the ISS is scheduled to be deorbited in 2030?
Special: 5:46
