Holiday Horror

Holidays can be a source of joy, stress...or horror! Cyndi lands a gig as one of Santa’s elves and uncovers a gruesome reality; Ekhlas waits hungrily as calamity creates an epically long Ramadan fast; and Matt gathers his courage at Thanksgiving to stand up to his girlfriend’s tough as nails dad. Plus, Wes Hazard shares a hilarious Christmas story involving his younger self.