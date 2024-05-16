100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories from the Stage

Adventure Ahead

Season 7 Episode 24

In the realm of the unknown, each adventure paves the way for revelation. Jynelle rediscovers the joys of adventure through her mother's eyes; a moment with Arctic terns redefines Mark’s understanding of perseverance; and Shannon steps up to the plate in a Beep Baseball showdown, where a rivalry ignites the field. Three storytellers, three interpretations of ADVENTURE AHEAD, hosted by Wes Hazard.

Aired: 06/16/24
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Proud to Be | Preview
To embrace PRIDE, you often need to define yourself in your own way.
Clip: S7 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Adventure Ahead | Preview
In the realm of the unknown, each adventure paves the way for a revelation.
Preview: S7 E24 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Into the Wild | Preview
When we venture beyond the familiar, we can transform the unexplored into a canvas of discovery.
Preview: S7 E23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Body and Soul | Preview
In the tapestry of existence, body and soul are interwoven threads.
Preview: S7 E21 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Belonging | Preview
Belonging is a fundamental human desire that transcends boundaries - geographical, cultural, social.
Preview: S7 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Life Is a Laugh | Preview
Mishaps in life are perhaps the ones we remember most vividly.
Preview: S7 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Youth Rising | Preview
In the exuberance of youth lies the heartbeat of change.
Preview: S7 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Nine-to-Five | Preview
Work can be a way to survive. But sometimes it's a nightmare, and other times a dream.
Preview: S7 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Turning Point | Preview
Life's journey is punctuated by defining times that call for courage and change.
Preview: S7 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
In an Instant | Preview
Sometimes, fleeting moments define our existence.
Preview: S7 E16 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 7
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 6
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 5
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 4
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 3
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 2
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 1
Stories from the Stage
Proud to Be
To embrace PRIDE, you often need to define yourself in your own way.
Episode: S7 E25
Stories from the Stage
Into the Wild
When we venture beyond the familiar, we can transform the unexplored into a canvas of discovery.
Episode: S7 E23
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Body and Soul
In the tapestry of existence, body and soul are interwoven threads.
Episode: S7 E21 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Belonging
Belonging is a fundamental human desire that transcends boundaries - geographical, cultural, social.
Episode: S7 E20 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Life Is a Laugh
Mishaps in life are perhaps the ones we remember most vividly.
Episode: S7 E19 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Youth Rising
In the exuberance of youth lies the heartbeat of change.
Episode: S7 E22 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Nine-to-Five
Work can be a way to survive. But sometimes it's a nightmare, and other times a dream.
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:14
Watch 26:15
Stories from the Stage
Turning Point
Life's journey is punctuated by defining times that call for courage and change.
Episode: S7 E17 | 26:15
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
In an Instant
Sometimes, fleeting moments define our existence.
Episode: S7 E16 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
You're Hired!
The twists and turns of professional life can lead to revelation and finding true path.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:14