100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories from the Stage

Reckoning and Repair

Season 8 Episode 3

Confronting the past can bring hope, healing, and a path toward justice. Anneliese uncovers her great-grandmother’s account of the Tulsa Race Massacre; Paul reflects on his mother’s resilience following Japanese American internment; and Larry reconnects with his roots by channeling his grandfather's strength. Three storytellers, three interpretations of Reckoning and Repair, hosted by Wes Hazard.

Aired: 11/17/24
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Reckoning and Repair | Preview
Confronting the past can bring hope, healing, and a path toward justice.
Preview: S8 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
On a Mission | Preview
Every challenge we embrace holds the power to transform our lives, often in ways we least expect.
Preview: S8 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
What Matters Most | Preview
Some moments prompt us to pause and reflect, serving as gentle reminders of what truly matters most.
Preview: S8 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Stories from the Stage | Season 8 | Preview
A preview of the eighth season of storytelling series STORIES FROM THE STAGE.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Proud to Be | Preview
To embrace PRIDE, you often need to define yourself in your own way.
Clip: S7 E25 | 0:30
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Adventure Ahead
In the realm of the unknown, each adventure paves the way for a revelation.
Episode: S7 E24 | 26:14
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Adventure Ahead | Preview
In the realm of the unknown, each adventure paves the way for a revelation.
Preview: S7 E24 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Into the Wild | Preview
When we venture beyond the familiar, we can transform the unexplored into a canvas of discovery.
Preview: S7 E23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Body and Soul | Preview
In the tapestry of existence, body and soul are interwoven threads.
Preview: S7 E21 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Belonging | Preview
Belonging is a fundamental human desire that transcends boundaries - geographical, cultural, social.
Preview: S7 E20 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 8
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 7
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 6
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 5
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 4
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 3
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 2
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 1
Stories from the Stage
On a Mission
Every challenge we embrace holds the power to transform our lives, often in ways we least expect.
Episode: S8 E2
Stories from the Stage
What Matters Most
Some moments prompt us to pause and reflect, serving as gentle reminders of what truly matters most.
Episode: S8 E1
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Proud to Be
To embrace PRIDE, you often need to define yourself in your own way.
Episode: S7 E25 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Adventure Ahead
In the realm of the unknown, each adventure paves the way for a revelation.
Episode: S7 E24 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Into the Wild
When we venture beyond the familiar, we can transform the unexplored into a canvas of discovery.
Episode: S7 E23 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Body and Soul
In the tapestry of existence, body and soul are interwoven threads.
Episode: S7 E21 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Belonging
Belonging is a fundamental human desire that transcends boundaries - geographical, cultural, social.
Episode: S7 E20 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Life Is a Laugh
Mishaps in life are perhaps the ones we remember most vividly.
Episode: S7 E19 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Youth Rising
In the exuberance of youth lies the heartbeat of change.
Episode: S7 E22 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Nine-to-Five
Work can be a way to survive. But sometimes it's a nightmare, and other times a dream.
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:14