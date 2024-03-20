Extras
The great Taiping Rebellion, the fall of the Empire and the rise of Mao.
Qiu Jin was the tragic star of the failed revolution of 1907, against the Qing Dynasty.
Michael Wood describes the first meeting of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai 1921.
Michael Wood visits the last surviving communist outpost in today's China.
Professor Zheng Yangwen tells Michael about the impact of the opium trade in China.
Michael Wood tells the dramatic tale of China's last empire, the Qing.
Under the Qing Dynasty Muslim culture had a new vitality – including all women’s mosques.
Michael Wood watches an opera in the snow, to celebrate Grandma’s 90th birthday!
Survey the three great revolutions that gave birth to today's China.
Discover the splendors of China’s last empire, the Qing.
Latest Episodes
Michael Wood tells the tale of China's Renaissance.
The time of the Great Wall , the Forbidden City and treasure ships sent on ocean voyages.
Michael Wood conjures up China's first great international age, the Tang Dynasty.