Story of China

The Last Empire

Season 1 Episode 5 | 55m 48s

In the 18th century China was the biggest economy in the world, and with that prosperity came a fabulously rich culture. From China's favourite novel, to opera and storytelling houses, and all-women's mosques, it's an age full of surprises. But then came the fateful clash with the British in the First Opium War, the beginning of the end of the empire.

Aired: 07/10/17
Watch 55:18
Story of China
The Age of Revolution
The great Taiping Rebellion, the fall of the Empire and the rise of Mao.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:18
Watch 1:44
Story of China
"Why Can't Women Be Heroes Too?"
Qiu Jin was the tragic star of the failed revolution of 1907, against the Qing Dynasty.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:44
Watch 2:24
Story of China
China's Last Empire: A Rich Age for Muslim Culture
Under the Qing Dynasty Muslim culture had a new vitality – including all women’s mosques.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:24
Watch 2:50
Story of China
The First Meeting of the Chinese Communist Party
Michael Wood describes the first meeting of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai 1921.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:50
Watch 2:37
Story of China
The Last Communist Collective in China
Michael Wood visits the last surviving communist outpost in today's China.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:37
Watch 3:23
Story of China
The Show Must Go On!
Michael Wood watches an opera in the snow, to celebrate Grandma’s 90th birthday!
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:23
Watch 3:16
Story of China
The Opium Trade in China
Professor Zheng Yangwen tells Michael about the impact of the opium trade in China.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:16
Watch 0:30
Story of China
Preview: The Last Empire (Episode 5)
Discover the splendors of China’s last empire, the Qing.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Story of China
Preview: The Age of Revolution (Episode 6)
Survey the three great revolutions that gave birth to today's China.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Story of China
Preview: The Ming (Episode 4)
Hear the story of China’s most famous dynasty.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 55:18
Story of China
The Age of Revolution
The great Taiping Rebellion, the fall of the Empire and the rise of Mao.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:18
Watch 55:18
Story of China
Golden Age
Michael Wood tells the tale of China's Renaissance.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:18
Watch 56:48
Story of China
The Ming
The time of the Great Wall , the Forbidden City and treasure ships sent on ocean voyages.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:48
Watch 55:18
Story of China
Ancestors
Michael Wood returns to the beginnings of Chinese history to find clues to today's China.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:18
Watch 57:33
Story of China
Silk Roads and China Ships
Michael Wood conjures up China's first great international age, the Tang Dynasty.
Episode: S1 E2 | 57:33