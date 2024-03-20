100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Story of China

The Age of Revolution

Season 1 Episode 6 | 55m 18s

Michael Wood visits Hong Kong's Peninsula Hotel, jewel of the Jazz age, and follows Mao on the Long March to Yan'an, the base of the communist revolution. He meets a survivor of the Japanese massacre of Nanjing, describes the communist victory, and ends with Mao's death and the boom time of the last thirty years. The series ends as it began at home with the warmth of the Chinese family.

Aired: 07/10/17 | Expires: 06/22/24
Extras
Watch 55:48
Story of China
The Last Empire
Michael Wood tells the dramatic tale of China's last empire, the Qing.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:48
Watch 1:44
Story of China
"Why Can't Women Be Heroes Too?"
Qiu Jin was the tragic star of the failed revolution of 1907, against the Qing Dynasty.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:44
Watch 2:50
Story of China
The First Meeting of the Chinese Communist Party
Michael Wood describes the first meeting of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai 1921.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:50
Watch 2:24
Story of China
China's Last Empire: A Rich Age for Muslim Culture
Under the Qing Dynasty Muslim culture had a new vitality – including all women’s mosques.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:24
Watch 2:37
Story of China
The Last Communist Collective in China
Michael Wood visits the last surviving communist outpost in today's China.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:37
Watch 3:16
Story of China
The Opium Trade in China
Professor Zheng Yangwen tells Michael about the impact of the opium trade in China.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:16
Watch 3:23
Story of China
The Show Must Go On!
Michael Wood watches an opera in the snow, to celebrate Grandma’s 90th birthday!
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:23
Watch 0:30
Story of China
Preview: The Age of Revolution (Episode 6)
Survey the three great revolutions that gave birth to today's China.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Story of China
Preview: The Last Empire (Episode 5)
Discover the splendors of China’s last empire, the Qing.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:29
Story of China
Get a Taste of the Good Life under the Ming Dynasty
A weekend of shopping and sightseeing in Suzhou - the tourist capital of the Ming dynasty!
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:29
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:48
Story of China
The Last Empire
Michael Wood tells the dramatic tale of China's last empire, the Qing.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:48
Watch 55:18
Story of China
Golden Age
Michael Wood tells the tale of China's Renaissance.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:18
Watch 56:48
Story of China
The Ming
The time of the Great Wall , the Forbidden City and treasure ships sent on ocean voyages.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:48
Watch 55:18
Story of China
Ancestors
Michael Wood returns to the beginnings of Chinese history to find clues to today's China.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:18
Watch 57:33
Story of China
Silk Roads and China Ships
Michael Wood conjures up China's first great international age, the Tang Dynasty.
Episode: S1 E2 | 57:33