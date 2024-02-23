100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.

Oysters - Empire, LA

Season 13 Episode 1312 | 26m 54s

John travels the mouth of the Mississippi River and meets the Lepetich family. Mato Lepetich came to Louisiana in the early 20th century and started farming oysters, and his son Matt teaches John all about the oyster industry and how Czechoslovakians came to settle in Louisiana and dominated the industry. Matt then helps John make Oyster Rockefeller Soup. John then meets Curtis Hendon.

Aired: 04/01/16
"Louisiana: Pick Your Passion" & "Visit Baton Rouge"
Extras
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Martha Butler
Martha Butler
Episode: S10 E21 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
June Breaux Greene
June Breaux Greene
Episode: S10 E19 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Captain Sammie Faulk
Captain Sammie Faulk
Episode: S10 E17 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Nora Dejoie
Nora Dejoie
Episode: S10 E24 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Martha Longman
Martha Longman
Episode: S10 E22 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Sharon Jesowshek
Sharon Jesowshek
Episode: S10 E25 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Andrew Capone
Andrew Capone
Episode: S10 E23 | 26:44
Watch 25:04
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Christmas Show
Christmas Show
Episode: S10 E27 | 25:04
Watch 26:45
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Doug Guerin
Doug Guerin
Episode: S10 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Judy Guidry
Judy Guidry
Episode: S10 E20 | 26:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Hooks, Lies, & Alibis
  • After the Hunt
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 11
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 10
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 9
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 8
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 7
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 6
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 5
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 3
  • A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co. Season 2
  • Individual John Folse Programs
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Martha Butler
Martha Butler
Episode: S10 E21 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
June Breaux Greene
June Breaux Greene
Episode: S10 E19 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Captain Sammie Faulk
Captain Sammie Faulk
Episode: S10 E17 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Nora Dejoie
Nora Dejoie
Episode: S10 E24 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Martha Longman
Martha Longman
Episode: S10 E22 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Sharon Jesowshek
Sharon Jesowshek
Episode: S10 E25 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Andrew Capone
Andrew Capone
Episode: S10 E23 | 26:44
Watch 25:04
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Christmas Show
Christmas Show
Episode: S10 E27 | 25:04
Watch 26:45
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Doug Guerin
Doug Guerin
Episode: S10 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.
Judy Guidry
Judy Guidry
Episode: S10 E20 | 26:44