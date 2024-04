Turtles - Lake Verret, LA

John travels to Lake Verret, LA to hunt for the feisty alligator snapping turtle. John joins two LA Dept. Of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists to trap and catalogue these protected treasures. Then Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary, Robert Barham and John cook a Turtle Sauce Picante. Later, the two state biologists Amity Bass and Kerry Landry cook with John and make a Turtle Stroganoff.