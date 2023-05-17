Pheasant / Camouflage Clothing

In this episode from the “After the Hunt” series of “A Taste of Louisiana” from May 26, 2011, Chef John Folse visits Bowie Outfitters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and meets with David Reynerson and Jim Brown, who discuss the history of hunting clothes and camouflage from the Middle Ages to the present day. In the studio kitchen, he prepares Pheasant & Wild Rice Soup and more.