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The Gold

Season 2's New Faces

Season 2 | 1m 50s

Do we spy some new faces? The cast introduce some of the new additions to Season 2, including Tom Hughes, Sam Spruell, and more.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 2 Preview
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
The Gold
Season 1 Recap
Refresh your memories of all the drama in Season 1 of The Gold.
Clip: S2 | 2:08
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Season 2 Teaser
A new season of The Gold begins Oct. 18, 2026 at 10/9c.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
The Gold
Season 2 Official Teaser
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Preview: 1:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 6 Preview
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 5 Preview
The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
The Gold
The '80s Look
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
Clip: S1 | 2:03
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 4 Preview
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
The Gold
Inspired by Real Events
Learn more about the real life robbery (and the players involved) that inspired The Gold.
Clip: S1 | 1:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • The Gold Season 1
Watch 52:45
The Gold
Episode 6
The Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a manhunt is launched.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 2
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 1
The police chase the other half of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold after it resurfaces.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:05
Watch 53:50
The Gold
Episode 6
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:50
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The task force set up surveillance on Noye. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye’s garden.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05