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The Marlow Murder Club

The Rule-Breaking Marlow Murder Club

Season 3 | 2m 00s

Where these amateur sleuths go, hijinks ensue. These ladies will go to any lengths to follow clues and solve a crime!

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Preview
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:51
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Scene
Judith tells Becks and Suzie about an awkward encounter with an old friend.
Clip: S3 E6 | 0:51
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Preview
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:13
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Scene
Judith, Becks and Suzie head to the launch of a renowned chef's cookbook.
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Preview
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Scene
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
Clip: S3 E4 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Preview
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:07
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Scene
The police arrive at the scene of the crime in a creepy manor house.
Clip: S3 E3 | 1:07
Watch 1:23
The Marlow Murder Club
The Detectives' Dealbreakers
Natalie Dew (Tanikia) and Holli Dempsey (Alice) determine their dealbreakers.
Clip: S3 | 1:23
Watch 0:57
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2 Scene
Tanika confronts the ladies about their involvement in the case and Judith has an epiphany.
Clip: S3 E2 | 0:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 3
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 2
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 1
Watch 48:24
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:24
Watch 47:49
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:49
Watch 48:28
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:28
Watch 49:08
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:08
Watch 48:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
As the suspects’ secrets unravel, the trio struggles to find a clear motive.
Episode: S3 E2 | 48:30
Watch 47:20
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1
Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate the mayor of Marlow’s shocking death.
Episode: S3 E1 | 47:20
Watch 51:31
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:31
Watch 47:29
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:29
Watch 47:44
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:44
Watch 47:06
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
A body is found in the middle of a suburban street, and the trio digs into secrets of the residents.
Episode: S2 E3 | 47:06