Fairies and Fireflies (ASL)

Extras
Rider and Wolfie have to be quiet to watch a rabbit visit her babies.
As Rider and Wolfie watch a butterfly on a flower, they wonder how it drinks nectar.
While taking a birthday present to Grammie, Rider and Wolfie find berries in the woods.
A symphony of sounds greets Rider and Wolfie as they walk through the woods in spring.
Rider and Wolfie discover a squirrel burying acorns all over the forest floor. But why?
On their way to Grammie’s, Rider and Wolfie find animal tracks in the snow.
Rider, Dad, and Wolfie discover glowing "fairies" while walking to Grammie's house.
Looking at the ground near a rock, Rider and Wolfie find a family of roly poly bugs.
Rider and Wolfie investigate a strange tapping sound in the trees. What could it be?
A discovery in the woods prompts the question: “Why do spiders spin webs?"
Latest Episodes
Rider and Wolfie investigate a strange tapping sound in the trees. What could it be?
