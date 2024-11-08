Squirrel Treasure (ASL)

Extras
Rider and Wolfie have to be quiet to watch a rabbit visit her babies.
As Rider and Wolfie watch a butterfly on a flower, they wonder how it drinks nectar.
While taking a birthday present to Grammie, Rider and Wolfie find berries in the woods.
A symphony of sounds greets Rider and Wolfie as they walk through the woods in spring.
Rider and Wolfie discover a squirrel burying acorns all over the forest floor. But why?
On their way to Grammie’s, Rider and Wolfie find animal tracks in the snow.
A discovery in the woods prompts the question: “Why do spiders spin webs?"
Rider, Dad, and Wolfie discover glowing "fairies" while walking to Grammie's house.
Looking at the ground near a rock, Rider and Wolfie find a family of roly poly bugs.
Rider and Wolfie investigate a strange tapping sound in the trees. What could it be?
Latest Episodes
As Rider and Wolfie watch a butterfly on a flower, they wonder how it drinks nectar.
Rider and Wolfie have to be quiet to watch a rabbit visit her babies.
While taking a birthday present to Grammie, Rider and Wolfie find berries in the woods.
Rider and Wolfie investigate a strange tapping sound in the trees. What could it be?
Rider and Wolfie have to be quiet to watch a rabbit visit her babies.
As Rider and Wolfie watch a butterfly on a flower, they wonder how it drinks nectar.
While taking a birthday present to Grammie, Rider and Wolfie find berries in the woods.
A symphony of sounds greets Rider and Wolfie as they walk through the woods in spring.
Rider and Wolfie discover a squirrel burying acorns all over the forest floor. But why?
On their way to Grammie’s, Rider and Wolfie find animal tracks in the snow.