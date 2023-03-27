Sara Loves You

Extras
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.
Ricardo’s phone links Paula to the Russian mafia and the death of a diplomat.
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Paula tries to keep her family and the police from suspecting anything.
Latest Episodes
Fernando tells Lidia the whole truth, and a struggle ensues.
Fernando kills Cirilo as Lalo gets closer to finding where Paula is buried.
Sanchez kidnaps Paula, and the family secretly mourn Enrique.
Fernando confesses to Lidia the truth about what happened to their daughter.
Enrique reveals he has cancer. Group 9 from Madrid arrests Eguia.
Eguia learns that Lidia, Fernando and Enrique all know the girl is not Paula.
Irina arrives in Santander – but Paula does not help her.
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.