Sara, Sarita, Babe

Latest Episodes
Paula’s fake identity begins to crumble.
Fernando tells Lidia the whole truth, and a struggle ensues.
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.
Ricardo’s phone links Paula to the Russian mafia and the death of a diplomat.
Eguia learns that Lidia, Fernando and Enrique all know the girl is not Paula.
Irina arrives in Santander – but Paula does not help her.
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Paula tries to keep her family and the police from suspecting anything.