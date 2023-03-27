100 WVIA Way
Truth (La Verdad)

Saturday

Season 1 Episode 9 | 1hr 18m 18s

Paula’s fake identity begins to crumble, and she agrees to be interviewed. Fernando shows Lidia where he buried their daughter. Ana is injured.

Aired: 03/29/23
Watch 1:12:07
Truth (La Verdad)
Run, Sara, Run
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:12:07
Watch 1:13:13
Truth (La Verdad)
Living in Fear
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:13:13
Watch 1:13:13
Truth (La Verdad)
Living in Fear
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:13:13
Watch 1:15:01
Truth (La Verdad)
Shadow of Doubt
Paula tries to keep her family and the police from suspecting anything.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:15:01
Watch 1:10:53
Truth (La Verdad)
The Open Cage
Paula Garcia’s return home is fraught with mystery.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:10:53
Watch 1:12:07
Truth (La Verdad)
Run, Sara, Run
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:12:07
Watch 1:13:46
Truth (La Verdad)
Sara, Sarita, Babe
Fernando confesses to Lidia the truth about what happened to their daughter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:13:46
Watch 1:13:39
Truth (La Verdad)
Playing with Fire
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:13:39
Watch 1:10:51
Truth (La Verdad)
Red Lines
Ricardo’s phone links Paula to the Russian mafia and the death of a diplomat.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:10:51
Watch 1:14:37
Truth (La Verdad)
Wild Wind
Eguia learns that Lidia, Fernando and Enrique all know the girl is not Paula.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:14:37
Watch 1:16:22
Truth (La Verdad)
Family Secrets
Eguia and Costa find Baranov, but it goes badly.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:16:22
Watch 1:23:58
Truth (La Verdad)
Wishes that Come True
Fernando tells Lidia the whole truth, and a struggle ensues.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:23:58