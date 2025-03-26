100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ken Burns UNUM

A Nazi Showcase at the 1936 Berlin Games

Season 2025 Episode 8 | 5m 30s

A Nazi Showcase at the 1936 Berlin Games

Aired: 03/25/25
Extras
Watch 1:48
Ken Burns UNUM
American Fascism
American Fascism
Episode: S2025 E19 | 1:48
Watch 1:21
Ken Burns UNUM
The Red Sox are Sold
The Red Sox are Sold
Episode: S2025 E18 | 1:21
Watch 1:26
Ken Burns UNUM
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:26
Watch 1:32
Ken Burns UNUM
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:32
Watch 0:22
Ken Burns UNUM
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2025 E14 | 0:22
Watch 1:16
Ken Burns UNUM
The Blue Collar Sport
The Blue Collar Sport
Episode: S2025 E17 | 1:16
Watch 0:50
Ken Burns UNUM
Introduction to Baseball
Introduction to Baseball
Episode: S2025 E16 | 0:50
Watch 1:09
Ken Burns UNUM
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:09
Watch 4:16
Ken Burns UNUM
Muhammad Ali Wins Gold in Rome
Muhammad Ali Wins Gold in Rome
Episode: S2025 E9 | 4:16
Watch 12:11
Ken Burns UNUM
The Dust Bowl: An Environmental Catastrophe
The Dust Bowl: An Environmental Catastrophe
Episode: S2025 E6 | 12:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2025
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2024
  • UNUM Content
  • UNUM Shorts
Watch 1:32
Ken Burns UNUM
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:32
Watch 1:26
Ken Burns UNUM
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:26
Watch 1:16
Ken Burns UNUM
The Blue Collar Sport
The Blue Collar Sport
Episode: S2025 E17 | 1:16
Watch 0:50
Ken Burns UNUM
Introduction to Baseball
Introduction to Baseball
Episode: S2025 E16 | 0:50
Watch 1:09
Ken Burns UNUM
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:09
Watch 0:22
Ken Burns UNUM
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2025 E14 | 0:22
Watch 1:48
Ken Burns UNUM
American Fascism
American Fascism
Episode: S2025 E19 | 1:48
Watch 1:21
Ken Burns UNUM
The Red Sox are Sold
The Red Sox are Sold
Episode: S2025 E18 | 1:21
Watch 12:11
Ken Burns UNUM
The Dust Bowl: An Environmental Catastrophe
The Dust Bowl: An Environmental Catastrophe
Episode: S2025 E6 | 12:11
Watch 3:53
Ken Burns UNUM
Lewis and Clark Face the Weather
Lewis and Clark Face the Weather
Episode: S2025 E5 | 3:53