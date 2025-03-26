100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ken Burns UNUM

Mack Robinson Comes in 2nd to Jesse Owens

Season 2025 Episode 7 | 1m 30s

Mack Robinson Comes in 2nd to Jesse Owens

Aired: 03/25/25
Extras
Watch 1:26
Ken Burns UNUM
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:26
Watch 0:22
Ken Burns UNUM
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2025 E14 | 0:22
Watch 1:16
Ken Burns UNUM
The Blue Collar Sport
The Blue Collar Sport
Episode: S2025 E17 | 1:16
Watch 0:50
Ken Burns UNUM
Introduction to Baseball
Introduction to Baseball
Episode: S2025 E16 | 0:50
Watch 1:09
Ken Burns UNUM
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:09
Watch 1:48
Ken Burns UNUM
American Fascism
American Fascism
Episode: S2025 E19 | 1:48
Watch 1:21
Ken Burns UNUM
The Red Sox are Sold
The Red Sox are Sold
Episode: S2025 E18 | 1:21
Watch 1:32
Ken Burns UNUM
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:32
Watch 1:03
Ken Burns UNUM
Leadership Grant Intro
Leadership Grant Intro
Episode: S2025 E2 | 1:03
Watch 4:42
Ken Burns UNUM
The Lincoln Memorial
The Lincoln Memorial
Episode: S2025 E3 | 4:42
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2025
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2024
  • UNUM Content
  • UNUM Shorts
Watch 1:26
Ken Burns UNUM
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Artist William Segal on finding spiritual roots
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:26
Watch 0:50
Ken Burns UNUM
Introduction to Baseball
Introduction to Baseball
Episode: S2025 E16 | 0:50
Watch 1:09
Ken Burns UNUM
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Rhiannon Giddens on the Origins of Country Music
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:09
Watch 1:21
Ken Burns UNUM
The Red Sox are Sold
The Red Sox are Sold
Episode: S2025 E18 | 1:21
Watch 1:48
Ken Burns UNUM
American Fascism
American Fascism
Episode: S2025 E19 | 1:48
Watch 1:16
Ken Burns UNUM
The Blue Collar Sport
The Blue Collar Sport
Episode: S2025 E17 | 1:16
Watch 1:32
Ken Burns UNUM
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Finding spiritual purpose in daily ritual with The Shakers
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:32
Watch 0:22
Ken Burns UNUM
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
The Country Music Stars Who Inspired Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2025 E14 | 0:22
Watch 0:54
Ken Burns UNUM
Introduction: Ken Burns on Hard Times
Ken Burns on Hard Times
Episode: S2025 E1 | 0:54
Watch 1:03
Ken Burns UNUM
Leadership Grant Intro
Leadership Grant Intro
Episode: S2025 E2 | 1:03