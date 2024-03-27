100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ken Burns UNUM

The State of Baseball with Ken Burns and Ken Rosenthal

Season 2024 Episode 5 | 28m 44s

In our newest UNUM Chat, Ken Burns sits down with award-winning sportswriter and Major League Baseball field reporter Ken Rosenthal to discuss the state of baseball in the context of its 150-year-old history. The pair of Kens discuss the the recent rule changes in the MLB, salary parity of the game, and much more.

Aired: 03/26/24
Extras
Watch 56:13
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow
Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 56:13
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
Watch 44:02
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Margaret Renkl
Ken Burns in conversation with Margaret Renkl.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:02
Watch 45:21
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson
Ken Burns in conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 45:21
Watch 30:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: The American Buffalo
Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, and Julie Dunfey discuss their final film as collaborators.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 30:57
Watch 10:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: A Walk on the Brooklyn Bridge
Ken Burns and Michael Kimmelman celebrate the Brooklyn Bridge's 140th anniversary.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 10:19
Watch 8:37
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: A Strike that Changed America
US Senator Sherrod Brown considers the legacy of the United Mine Workers Strike of 1902.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 8:37
Watch 4:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Baseball
Ken Burns considers baseball's role in pulling the nation forward.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 4:06
Watch 6:50
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Elections in Times of Crisis
Ahead of the 2020 election, Ken Burns explores leadership in moments of crisis.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 6:50
Watch 5:40
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Remembering the Sand Creek Massacre
Ken Burns considers how we ought to remember dark parts of our history.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 5:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2024
  • UNUM Content
  • UNUM Shorts
Watch 56:13
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow
Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 56:13
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
Watch 44:02
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Margaret Renkl
Ken Burns in conversation with Margaret Renkl.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:02
Watch 45:21
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson
Ken Burns in conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 45:21
Watch 30:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: The American Buffalo
Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, and Julie Dunfey discuss their final film as collaborators.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 30:57
Watch 10:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: A Walk on the Brooklyn Bridge
Ken Burns and Michael Kimmelman celebrate the Brooklyn Bridge's 140th anniversary.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 10:19
Watch 8:37
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: A Strike that Changed America
US Senator Sherrod Brown considers the legacy of the United Mine Workers Strike of 1902.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 8:37
Watch 4:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Baseball
Ken Burns considers baseball's role in pulling the nation forward.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 4:06
Watch 6:50
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Elections in Times of Crisis
Ahead of the 2020 election, Ken Burns explores leadership in moments of crisis.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 6:50
Watch 5:40
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Remembering the Sand Creek Massacre
Ken Burns considers how we ought to remember dark parts of our history.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 5:40