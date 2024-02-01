100 WVIA Way
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 45m 21s

Ken Burns sits down with Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House aide for Mark Meadows and witness to the Capitol riot on January 6, to discuss her new book, ENOUGH, what she sees as the consequences of a second Trump presidency, and her experience in the final days of the January 6th investigation.

Aired: 01/31/24
