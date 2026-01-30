100 WVIA Way
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26

Season 2026 Episode 5 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26

Aired: 01/29/26
Watch 8:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Clip: S2026 E5 | 8:11
Watch 15:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Don Lemon's arrest and Trump's relationship with the media
The arrest of Don Lemon and Trump's relationship with the media
Clip: S2026 E5 | 15:30
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 21:15
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump alienates America’s allies
Trump alienates America’s allies
Clip: S2026 E4 | 21:15
Watch 2:32
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Trump attack Iran in 2026?
Will Trump attack Iran in 2026?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:32
Watch 13:26
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's mixed messages and unpredictability on Iran
Trump's mixed messages and unpredictability on Iran
Clip: S2026 E3 | 13:26
Watch 10:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump ignores the guardrails of the presidency
How Trump ignores the guardrails of the presidency
Clip: S2026 E3 | 10:22
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 19:32
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Greenland threats and imperialist ambitions
Trump’s Greenland threats and imperialist ambitions
Clip: S2026 E2 | 19:32
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
