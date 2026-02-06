100 WVIA Way
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26

Season 2026 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

President Trump set off alarm bells this week by calling for Republicans to “nationalize” the upcoming elections. This comes amid questions about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Jonathan Lemire and Michael Schere of The Atlantic, Jonathan Karl of ABC News and Liz Landers of PBS News to discuss this and more.

Aired: 02/05/26
