100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/25/26

Season 2026 Episode 39 | 26m 44s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.

Aired: 09/24/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
Watch 6:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Clip: S2026 E39 | 6:03
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Clip: S2026 E38 | 9:51
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37
Watch 6:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Clip: S2026 E36 | 6:22
Watch 16:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Clip: S2026 E36 | 16:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/11/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 11, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/4/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 4, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/21/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/14/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 14, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 24:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46