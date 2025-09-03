Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change

Extras
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Check out this preview of Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS March 19th.
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.