Weathered

Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change

Season 6 Episode 14 | 14m 14s

Climate scientists warn of climate disaster. But economists? Many say the economic hit from global warming will be negligible. But a new study shows the cost could be way worse than we once thought. In this episode, we reveal exactly how much poorer we will be in 2100, break down why previous models got it wrong, what this study means for our future, and the “goldilocks” path to decarbonization.

Aired: 08/27/25
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56
Watch 13:00
Weathered
Wait...The Worst Possible US Disaster Just Got Even Worse?!? (Cascadia Megaquake)
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
Episode: S6 E11 | 13:00
Watch 11:02
Weathered
When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Episode: S6 E10 | 11:02
Watch 13:38
Weathered
Are Blue Cities Pushing People into Harm's Way?
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 13:38
Watch 12:35
Weathered
Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:35
Watch 11:25
Weathered
What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?
West Antarctica is melting!
Episode: S6 E7 | 11:25
Watch 11:06
Weathered
The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:06
Watch 9:59
Weathered
Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:59
Watch 0:30
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm
Check out this preview of Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS March 19th.
Preview: 0:30
