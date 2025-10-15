100 WVIA Way
Weathered

Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?

Season 7 Episode 2 | 12m 21s

Just as hurricane season ramps up, severe budget cuts, layoffs, and now a government shutdown threaten NOAA’s ability to forecast these deadly storms. Meanwhile, hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. This season has started out quiet, but will it remain that way? What will hurricanes of the future look like? Watch this episode to find out.

Aired: 10/01/25
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14
Watch 14:14
Weathered
Economists and Scientists Deeply Disagree About the Cost of Climate Change
What does this study means for our future?
Episode: S6 E14 | 14:14
Watch 11:56
Weathered
When Will The World Run Out of Water?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:56
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56
Watch 13:00
Weathered
Wait...The Worst Possible US Disaster Just Got Even Worse?!? (Cascadia Megaquake)
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
Episode: S6 E11 | 13:00
Watch 11:02
Weathered
When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Episode: S6 E10 | 11:02
Watch 13:38
Weathered
Are Blue Cities Pushing People into Harm's Way?
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 13:38
Watch 12:35
Weathered
Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:35
Watch 11:25
Weathered
What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?
West Antarctica is melting!
Episode: S6 E7 | 11:25
Watch 11:06
Weathered
The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:06