The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen

Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?