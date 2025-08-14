100 WVIA Way
Weathered

When Will The World Run Out of Water?

Season 6 Episode 13 | 11m 56s

For generations, we’ve been pumping water out of the ground assuming it would last forever. But, it’s running out. And a new study shows how global “peak water” could be just around the corner. In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.

Aired: 08/13/25
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Are These Islands Invincible to Sea Level Rise?
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
Episode: S6 E12 | 10:56
Watch 13:00
Weathered
Wait...The Worst Possible US Disaster Just Got Even Worse?!? (Cascadia Megaquake)
In this episode of Weathered, we dig into the science behind the Cascadia Megaquake.
Episode: S6 E11 | 13:00
Watch 11:02
Weathered
When Will Extreme Heat Become Unlivable?
In this episode of Weathered, we break down: What wet-bulb temperature actually means.
Episode: S6 E10 | 11:02
Watch 13:38
Weathered
Are Blue Cities Pushing People into Harm's Way?
Some of the fastest-growing metros are also the riskiest when it comes to climate change. Why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 13:38
Watch 12:35
Weathered
Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!
Earth’s climate has always changed. But not like this and not this fast.
Episode: S6 E8 | 12:35
Watch 11:25
Weathered
What's Really Under Antarctica's Ice?
West Antarctica is melting!
Episode: S6 E7 | 11:25
Watch 11:06
Weathered
The Biggest Climate Scam Ever?
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:06
Watch 9:59
Weathered
Is This Earth’s Most Important Climate Mystery?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:59
Watch 0:30
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm
Check out this preview of Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS March 19th.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 13:15
Weathered
Will We Ever Stop Moving to Risky Regions
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
Episode: S6 E3 | 13:15
