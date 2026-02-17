Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.

Extras
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Check out this preview of Weathered: After the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS January 7th.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?
In this episode, we’ll find out WHEN and WHERE peak water is expected to hit.
In this episode, we dive into the controversy to uncover what is really going on with atoll islands.
