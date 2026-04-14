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Weathered

Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?

Season 7 Episode 10 | 12m 30s

Hidden in "Flash Flood Alley," the Guadalupe River harbors a deadly secret. Where Hill Country geography meets volatile Gulf of Mexico energy, a dangerous anomaly exists. In this episode of Weathered, host Maiya May explores the "Impossible Rain" and "Rain Bombs" behind the 2025 Central Texas Floods—and why superheated Gulf air is rewriting what a "100-year flood" really means.

Aired: 04/13/26
Extras
Watch 11:05
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Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
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Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 0:30
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Check out this preview of Weathered: After the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS January 7th.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Watch 14:41
Weathered
There's Something MUCH Bigger Than Yellowstone. And It Will Happen Again.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Episode: S7 E4 | 14:41
Watch 12:52
Weathered
We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Episode: S7 E3 | 12:52
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Weathered Season 7
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 11:05
Weathered
A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
Watch 10:50
Weathered
Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 56:09
Weathered
Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Episode: S7 E0 | 56:09
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Watch 14:41
Weathered
There's Something MUCH Bigger Than Yellowstone. And It Will Happen Again.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Episode: S7 E4 | 14:41
Watch 12:52
Weathered
We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Episode: S7 E3 | 12:52
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21
Watch 13:14
Weathered
Did Scientists Just Figure Out Why People Die A Decade Earlier in the Southeast US?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
Episode: S7 E1 | 13:14