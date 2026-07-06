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Weathered

The Most TOXIC Place in America Is About to Get WAY More Dangerous

Season 7 Episode 14 | 14m 17s

The clean energy transition and the A.I. revolution both need LOTS of land to succeed. Could this radioactive site half the size of Rhode Island be just what they need? Or is it a disaster waiting to happen? Watch this episode to find out.

Aired: 07/01/26
Extras
Watch 12:03
Weathered
America’s Disaster-Free Zone Has a Dark Secret
Is a spot in the Southwest safe from natural disasters or is there a more sinister explanation?
Episode: S7 E13 | 12:03
Watch 11:48
Weathered
The Perfect Storm Hasn’t Happened Yet. But It Will.
New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm.
Episode: S7 E12 | 11:48
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Tornado Alley Is MOVING (and That's Not Even the WORST Part?!)
Tornado Alley is shifting — and the new one is deadlier. Here's why.
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:56
Watch 12:30
Weathered
Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Episode: S7 E10 | 12:30
Watch 11:05
Weathered
A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
Watch 10:50
Weathered
Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 0:30
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Check out this preview of Weathered: After the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS January 7th.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 7
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 12:03
Weathered
America’s Disaster-Free Zone Has a Dark Secret
Is a spot in the Southwest safe from natural disasters or is there a more sinister explanation?
Episode: S7 E13 | 12:03
Watch 11:48
Weathered
The Perfect Storm Hasn’t Happened Yet. But It Will.
New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm.
Episode: S7 E12 | 11:48
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Tornado Alley Is MOVING (and That's Not Even the WORST Part?!)
Tornado Alley is shifting — and the new one is deadlier. Here's why.
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:56
Watch 12:30
Weathered
Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Episode: S7 E10 | 12:30
Watch 11:05
Weathered
A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
Watch 10:50
Weathered
Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 56:09
Weathered
Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Episode: S7 E0 | 56:09
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53