Weathered

Is This the Real Reason More Homes Are Burning in Wildfires?

Season 3 Episode 3 | 10m 15s

For decades, conventional wisdom has told us that fuels reduction is key to protecting communities. However, the latest research shows that weather actually plays a big role as well. In fact, the vast majority of structures are destroyed in wind-driven fires. Tune in to learn how we’ve been focusing on the wrong problem and what we can do about it.

Aired: 08/01/22
Funding for WEATHERED is provided by the National Science Foundation.
