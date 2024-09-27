Water Whiplash

Extras
Here's a sneak peak at our new longform series from Weathered!
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Is this mass die-off of gray whales a warning sign for us all?
As we contemplate solar geoengineering, we need to look at the risks first.
Where is the most extreme weather on planet earth? We'll tell you!
Disease-carrying insects are spreading as the planet warms.
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
