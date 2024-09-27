100 WVIA Way
Weathered

Water Whiplash

Season 5 Episode 4 | 26m 18s

Maiya May explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water. She visits Tulare Lake, once a critical water reserve and cultural site for the Tachi-Yokut tribe, which has re-emerged after 150 years. Maiya learns about agriculture's challenges, the depletion of groundwater, and finds hope in innovative farming practices.

Aired: 10/01/24
Watch 3:00
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: Earth's Extremes
Here's a sneak peak at our new longform series from Weathered!
Preview: 3:00
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
