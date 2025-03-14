Extras
Check out this preview of Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS March 19th.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
In this episode, we explore what scientists know about the Urban Heat Island Effect.
Fires are getting bigger and more homes are burning each year, but why?
Our oceans are going to look VERY different, but HOW different?
Here's a sneak peak at our new longform series from Weathered!
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
