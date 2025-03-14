100 WVIA Way
Weathered

Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm

Season 7 Episode 1 | 55m 12s

The 2025 LA Wildfires set a record as one of the most expensive and destructive in US history. As environmental shifts accelerate extreme fire conditions and communities expand into fire-prone landscapes, these devastating wildfires are becoming more common. But are they inevitable?

Aired: 03/18/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm
Check out this preview of Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS March 19th.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 13:15
Weathered
Will We Ever Stop Moving to Risky Regions
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
Episode: S6 E3 | 13:15
Watch 12:45
Weathered
The AMOC Might Be Way More Unstable Than We Thought...Here's Why
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Episode: S6 E2 | 12:45
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Arctic Warming Is Out of Control. But Can We Fix It?
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:11
Watch 12:34
Weathered
Is Houston Really attracting storms?
In this episode, we explore what scientists know about the Urban Heat Island Effect.
Special: 12:34
Watch 11:24
Weathered
Is this type of fire Impossible to stop?
Fires are getting bigger and more homes are burning each year, but why?
Special: 11:24
Watch 12:39
Weathered
What Will Our World Look Like At 4 Degrees?
Our oceans are going to look VERY different, but HOW different?
Special: 12:39
Watch 3:00
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: Earth's Extremes
Here's a sneak peak at our new longform series from Weathered!
Preview: 3:00
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
