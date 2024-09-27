100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

The Heat is On

Season 5 Episode 3 | 26m 16s

Maiya explores the most deadly kind of weather, heat, in an unlikely place: Portland, Oregon. She revisits the 2021 heat dome, one of the most anomalous weather events recorded on earth. In order to understand why some urban areas are hotter than others, she travels to Medellín, Colombia. Then she visits the hottest city in the US, Phoenix, Arizona, to see how we can turn the temperature down.

Aired: 10/01/24
Extras
Watch 3:00
Weathered
First Look at Weathered: Earth's Extremes
Here's a sneak peak at our new longform series from Weathered!
Preview: 3:00
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Watch 10:42
Weathered
Earth’s Climate Has Always Changed. Why All the Fuss?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:42
Watch 12:02
Weathered
Why Are So Many of Gray Whales Washing Ashore?
Is this mass die-off of gray whales a warning sign for us all?
Episode: S4 E5 | 12:02
Watch 9:39
Weathered
Cool Us or Kill Us? Did Geoengineering Cause a Huge Famine?
As we contemplate solar geoengineering, we need to look at the risks first.
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:39
Watch 12:10
Weathered
We Found the Worst Weather on Earth
Where is the most extreme weather on planet earth? We'll tell you!
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:10
Watch 10:58
Weathered
These Diseases Love a Warmer World But Which Should We Worry
Disease-carrying insects are spreading as the planet warms.
Episode: S4 E2 | 10:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:17
Weathered
Are We At The Tipping Point?
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:17
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Watch 10:42
Weathered
Earth’s Climate Has Always Changed. Why All the Fuss?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:42