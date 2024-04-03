I am Cesar Chavez/I am Dolores Huerta

Xavier, Yadina and Brad go back in time to meet Cesar Chavez. They roll up their sleeves to help his family harvest a field of grapes, and are amazed at how well Cesar brings the group together to work as a team to accomplish the task. / Our heroes go back in time to meet someone who was never afraid to speak against injustice: Dolores Huerta. As a band majorette, she speaks up for those in need.