Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Kofi Annan/We are William and Caroline Herschel

Season 2 Episode 19

Kofi Annan shows Yadina and Brad that when they can’t agree on how to spend their fundraiser money, finding a compromise can help everyone. / William and Caroline Herschel show Xavier that including Yadina in his magic show can make it even more fun.

Aired: 12/08/24
Watch 1:44
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
You Never Know, Unless You Try!
Xavier Riddle, Yadina, Brad, Grace Hopper, perserverence, courage, curiosity, knowledge
Clip: S2 E20 | 1:44
Watch 2:38
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Doing Things Your Own Way
Itzhak Perlman shows Xavier that he can do things in his own way.
Clip: S2 E20 | 2:38
Watch 1:11
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Grace Hopper's Vision for the Future
Grace Hopper explains what she hopes to accomplish with computers as a computer scientist!
Clip: S2 E20 | 1:11
Watch 3:27
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier discusses Passions with Oprah
Xavier breaks down when he realizes everyone has found their Passions but him.
Clip: S2 E24 | 3:27
Watch 2:19
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Now scoring Kitty O'Neil!
Kitty explains to the kids that if they speak slowly, she can read lips to understand what they are
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:19
Watch 2:07
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Kitty O'Neil has many thrilling passions!
The Heores experience Kitty's many exhilerating passions, including Skydiving!
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:07
Watch 2:08
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Exploring an Indian Market with Ravi!
Ravi Shankar shows Yadina that it can feel good to share her culture.
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:08
Watch 1:26
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Babe shows off her Strength
Babe Didrikson Zaharias shows Yadina that practice can help her do difficult things.
Clip: S2 E22 | 1:26
Watch 2:38
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
It's a Bird, it's a Plane!
Christopher Reeve tries lots of different things to find what gives him joy.
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:38
Watch 1:33
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Willard shares everyone deserves a home, including animals!
Willard Wigan shows Yadina that slowing down can help her work carefully.
Clip: S2 E21 | 1:33
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grace Hopper/I am Itzhak Perlman
Grace Hopper shows the importance of trying./Itzhak Perlman shows how to create your own way.
Episode: S2 E20
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Full of Possibilities
Xavier travels to meet heroes Christopher Reeve, Kitty O’Neil, Oprah Winfrey, and his own ancestor.
Episode: S2 E24
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ravi Shankar/I am Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Shankar shows how it feels good to share your culture./Didrikson Zaharias shows how to be prepared.
Episode: S2 E22
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Willard Wigan/I am Maria Sibylla Merian
Willard Wigan shows how to be slow and careful./Maria shows how to have fun while you wait.
Episode: S2 E21
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson shows Xavier that when something isn’t right, it takes courage to change it.
Episode: S2 E23
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson
Gwen Ifill shows how to ask questions. Matthew Henson helps Xavier and Brad collaborate.
Episode: S2 E15
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Episode: S2 E18 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Episode: S2 E16 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am William Shakespeare/I am Katherine Johnson
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bruce Lee/I am Sonia Manzano
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Episode: S2 E17 | 24:41