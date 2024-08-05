I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez

Extras
Xavier opens a present from his dad for his birthday.
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Zaha explains where the inspiration from her designs come from.
Zaha discusses how she likes to try doing things in her own unique way.
The trio meet Zelia at her birthday in Ireland.
Jules Leotard explains that it's okay to feel two conflicting emotions at the same time.
Louis Braille explains the different ways to read without using your eyes.
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Jim Thorpe teaches Brad how to observe./Norval Morrisseau teaches Yadina about the power of art.
Roberto Clemente encourages the trio to help out/Kristi Yamaguchi teaches Yadina how to ask for help
Xavier meets Madam C.J. Walker/Edwin Binney teaches the trio how to listen to everyone's ideas.
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.