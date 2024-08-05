100 WVIA Way
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez

Season 2 Episode 18 | 24m 41s

David Suzuki shows Xavier that when we take care of the earth, we take care of ourselves, too. / Esther Martinez tells a traditional Tewa legend, which helps Xavier and Yadina realize how stories can connect us to our family histories.

Aired: 10/13/24
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Episode: S2 E16 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am William Shakespeare/I am Katherine Johnson
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bruce Lee/I am Sonia Manzano
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Episode: S2 E17 | 24:41
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Jim Thorpe/I am Norval Morrisseau
Jim Thorpe teaches Brad how to observe./Norval Morrisseau teaches Yadina about the power of art.
Episode: S2 E11 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Roberto Clemente/I am Kristi Yamaguchi
Roberto Clemente encourages the trio to help out/Kristi Yamaguchi teaches Yadina how to ask for help
Episode: S2 E12 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Madam C.J. Walker/I am Edwin Binney
Xavier meets Madam C.J. Walker/Edwin Binney teaches the trio how to listen to everyone's ideas.
Episode: S2 E13 | 22:56
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Michelangelo/I am Dorothy Levitt
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Episode: S2 E1 | 24:41
