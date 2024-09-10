I am Grace Hopper/I am Itzhak Perlman

Extras
Xavier Riddle, Yadina, Brad, Grace Hopper, perserverence, courage, curiosity, knowledge
Itzhak Perlman shows Xavier that he can do things in his own way.
Grace Hopper explains what she hopes to accomplish with computers as a computer scientist!
Xavier breaks down when he realizes everyone has found their Passions but him.
Kitty explains to the kids that if they speak slowly, she can read lips to understand what they are
The Heores experience Kitty's many exhilerating passions, including Skydiving!
Christopher Reeve tries lots of different things to find what gives him joy.
Ravi Shankar shows Yadina that it can feel good to share her culture.
Babe Didrikson Zaharias shows Yadina that practice can help her do difficult things.
Willard Wigan shows Yadina that slowing down can help her work carefully.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Xavier travels to meet heroes Christopher Reeve, Kitty O’Neil, Oprah Winfrey, and his own ancestor.
Shankar shows how it feels good to share your culture./Didrikson Zaharias shows how to be prepared.
Willard Wigan shows how to be slow and careful./Maria shows how to have fun while you wait.
Jackie Robinson shows Xavier that when something isn’t right, it takes courage to change it.
Gwen Ifill shows how to ask questions. Matthew Henson helps Xavier and Brad collaborate.
Kofi shows how compromising benefits all./The Herschels show how including others is more fun.
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.