I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson

Matthew Henson prepares for his journey to the North Pole!
Matthew Henson and his crew learn from each other in order to make it to the North Pole!
Gwen Ifill shows Yadina that asking questions is a great way to get information.
Siegel and Shuster overcome rejections to create Superman, an iconic hero!
Brad creates a superhero, but second-guesses himself when an older boy criticizes him.
Edmonia Lewis speaks about her next project, and how meaningful it is to her!
The trio learn more about the museum beginnings and their family history.
David Suzuki explains to the trio how important it is to take care of our Earth!
Xavier and Yadina's Abuela is coming to visit and it can’t be boring!
Katherine Johnson shows Yadina that everyone has their own passions to follow.
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Roberto Clemente encourages the trio to help out/Kristi Yamaguchi teaches Yadina how to ask for help
Jim Thorpe teaches Brad how to observe./Norval Morrisseau teaches Yadina about the power of art.
Xavier meets Madam C.J. Walker/Edwin Binney teaches the trio how to listen to everyone's ideas.
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani