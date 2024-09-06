100 WVIA Way
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson

Season 2 Episode 15

Gwen Ifill shows Yadina that asking questions about a mystery job her mom has for her is a great way to get information. / Matthew Henson shows Xavier and Brad that they can learn from each other to finish their classroom presentations.

Aired: 12/08/24
Watch 1:52
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Preparing for the North Pole with Matthew Henson!
Matthew Henson prepares for his journey to the North Pole!
Clip: S2 E15 | 1:52
Watch 1:34
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
The Journey to the North Pole
Matthew Henson and his crew learn from each other in order to make it to the North Pole!
Clip: S2 E15 | 1:34
Watch 1:45
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Asking Questions is a Great Way to Get Information!
Gwen Ifill shows Yadina that asking questions is a great way to get information.
Clip: S2 E15 | 1:45
Watch 1:38
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
The Creation of Superman!
Siegel and Shuster overcome rejections to create Superman, an iconic hero!
Clip: S2 E16 | 1:38
Watch 1:08
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Brad Debates His Future as a Comic Book Artist
Brad creates a superhero, but second-guesses himself when an older boy criticizes him.
Clip: S2 E16 | 1:08
Watch 1:08
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Creating Meaningful Art with Edmonia Lewis
Edmonia Lewis speaks about her next project, and how meaningful it is to her!
Clip: S2 E16 | 1:08
Watch 1:16
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
The Riddle Family History!
The trio learn more about the museum beginnings and their family history.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:16
Watch 2:19
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
When We Take Care of the Earth, We Take Care of Ourselves
David Suzuki explains to the trio how important it is to take care of our Earth!
Clip: S2 E18 | 2:19
Watch 1:22
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Abuela is Visiting!
Xavier and Yadina's Abuela is coming to visit and it can’t be boring!
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:22
Watch 1:51
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
We all Have Our Own Passions to Follow
Katherine Johnson shows Yadina that everyone has their own passions to follow.
Clip: S2 E14 | 1:51
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Episode: S2 E18 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Episode: S2 E16 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am William Shakespeare/I am Katherine Johnson
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bruce Lee/I am Sonia Manzano
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Episode: S2 E17 | 24:41
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Roberto Clemente/I am Kristi Yamaguchi
Roberto Clemente encourages the trio to help out/Kristi Yamaguchi teaches Yadina how to ask for help
Episode: S2 E12 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Jim Thorpe/I am Norval Morrisseau
Jim Thorpe teaches Brad how to observe./Norval Morrisseau teaches Yadina about the power of art.
Episode: S2 E11 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Madam C.J. Walker/I am Edwin Binney
Xavier meets Madam C.J. Walker/Edwin Binney teaches the trio how to listen to everyone's ideas.
Episode: S2 E13 | 22:56
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Zelia Nuttall/I am Jules Leotard
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41