Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis

Season 2 Episode 16 | 24m 41s

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster encourage Brad to believe in the power of his imagination, even when other people don’t. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier to proudly create a piece of art for his mom that represents their family.

Aired: 10/13/24
Extras
Watch 1:11
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Understanding Date Abbreviations
The trio find out who they are visiting this episode and Xavier explains what BCE means.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:11
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 1:24
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Being More Than One Thing
Yadina speaks to Hedy Lamarr about her difficult decision between two career paths.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 1:36
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier All Alone
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:36
Watch 2:07
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Your Imagination Can Keep You Company!
Suddenly left alone, Xavier turns to his imagination to keep himself company.
Clip: S2 E8 | 2:07
Watch 1:17
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Being Calm Helps You Make Less Mistakes
James Braidwood shapes up the fire fighters through practice and teamwork to be prepared.
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:17
Watch 1:39
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Breaking Down Barriers with Dance and Music
Alvin Ailey explains what he hopes to do with music and dance.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:39
Watch 1:46
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Good Leaders Make Tough Decisions
The trio learn that sometimes being a good leader requires you to make tough decisions.
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:46
Watch 1:23
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Brad Takes Cares of Noodle
Brad is worried about the level of responsibility there is in looking after the class pet!
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:23
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Episode: S2 E18 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am William Shakespeare/I am Katherine Johnson
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bruce Lee/I am Sonia Manzano
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Episode: S2 E17 | 24:41
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Jim Thorpe/I am Norval Morrisseau
Jim Thorpe teaches Brad how to observe./Norval Morrisseau teaches Yadina about the power of art.
Episode: S2 E11 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Roberto Clemente/I am Kristi Yamaguchi
Roberto Clemente encourages the trio to help out/Kristi Yamaguchi teaches Yadina how to ask for help
Episode: S2 E12 | 22:56
Watch 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Madam C.J. Walker/I am Edwin Binney
Xavier meets Madam C.J. Walker/Edwin Binney teaches the trio how to listen to everyone's ideas.
Episode: S2 E13 | 22:56
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Michelangelo/I am Dorothy Levitt
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Episode: S2 E1 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41