We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis

The trio find out who they are visiting this episode and Xavier explains what BCE means.
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Yadina speaks to Hedy Lamarr about her difficult decision between two career paths.
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Suddenly left alone, Xavier turns to his imagination to keep himself company.
James Braidwood shapes up the fire fighters through practice and teamwork to be prepared.
Alvin Ailey explains what he hopes to do with music and dance.
The trio learn that sometimes being a good leader requires you to make tough decisions.
Brad is worried about the level of responsibility there is in looking after the class pet!
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Jim Thorpe teaches Brad how to observe./Norval Morrisseau teaches Yadina about the power of art.
Roberto Clemente encourages the trio to help out/Kristi Yamaguchi teaches Yadina how to ask for help
Xavier meets Madam C.J. Walker/Edwin Binney teaches the trio how to listen to everyone's ideas.
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.