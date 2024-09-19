100 WVIA Way
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Full of Possibilities

Season 2 Episode 24

Determined to figure out how to discover what he’s passionate about, the way Brad is passionate about art and Yadina is passionate about becoming president, Xavier travels to meet heroes Christopher Reeve, Kitty O’Neil, Oprah Winfrey, and his own great great grandfather.

Aired: 02/28/25
Watch 1:44
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
You Never Know, Unless You Try!
Xavier Riddle, Yadina, Brad, Grace Hopper, perserverence, courage, curiosity, knowledge
Clip: S2 E20 | 1:44
Watch 2:38
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Doing Things Your Own Way
Itzhak Perlman shows Xavier that he can do things in his own way.
Clip: S2 E20 | 2:38
Watch 1:11
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Grace Hopper's Vision for the Future
Grace Hopper explains what she hopes to accomplish with computers as a computer scientist!
Clip: S2 E20 | 1:11
Watch 3:27
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier discusses Passions with Oprah
Xavier breaks down when he realizes everyone has found their Passions but him.
Clip: S2 E24 | 3:27
Watch 2:19
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Now scoring Kitty O'Neil!
Kitty explains to the kids that if they speak slowly, she can read lips to understand what they are
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:19
Watch 2:07
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Kitty O'Neil has many thrilling passions!
The Heores experience Kitty's many exhilerating passions, including Skydiving!
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:07
Watch 2:38
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
It's a Bird, it's a Plane!
Christopher Reeve tries lots of different things to find what gives him joy.
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:38
Watch 1:26
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Babe shows off her Strength
Babe Didrikson Zaharias shows Yadina that practice can help her do difficult things.
Clip: S2 E22 | 1:26
Watch 2:08
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Exploring an Indian Market with Ravi!
Ravi Shankar shows Yadina that it can feel good to share her culture.
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:08
Watch 1:33
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Willard shares everyone deserves a home, including animals!
Willard Wigan shows Yadina that slowing down can help her work carefully.
Clip: S2 E21 | 1:33
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grace Hopper/I am Itzhak Perlman
Grace Hopper shows the importance of trying./Itzhak Perlman shows how to create your own way.
Episode: S2 E20
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ravi Shankar/I am Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Shankar shows how it feels good to share your culture./Didrikson Zaharias shows how to be prepared.
Episode: S2 E22
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Willard Wigan/I am Maria Sibylla Merian
Willard Wigan shows how to be slow and careful./Maria shows how to have fun while you wait.
Episode: S2 E21
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson shows Xavier that when something isn’t right, it takes courage to change it.
Episode: S2 E23
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson
Gwen Ifill shows how to ask questions. Matthew Henson helps Xavier and Brad collaborate.
Episode: S2 E15
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Kofi Annan/We are William and Caroline Herschel
Kofi shows how compromising benefits all./The Herschels show how including others is more fun.
Episode: S2 E19
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Episode: S2 E18 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Episode: S2 E16 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am William Shakespeare/I am Katherine Johnson
Shakespeare shows Brad it’s alright to feel your feelings. / Katherine Johnson encourages Yadina.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bruce Lee/I am Sonia Manzano
Bruce Lee shows how we are in charge of our bodies. / Sonia Manzano shows how stories help calm us.
Episode: S2 E17 | 24:41