The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held its final environmental planning meeting for a historic bridge.Residents protested plans to tear down the existing Skinners Falls Bridge for a modern bridge. The bridge is one of the last standing Baltimore truss bridges and is recognized under the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).The one-lane bridge connects Damascus Township, Wayne County, Pennsylvania to Cochecton, Sullivan County, New York.PennDOT, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) displayed a Draft Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study on Thursday night. Officials played a pre-recorded presentation on the project and answered questions in another room.PELs allow transportation authorities to assess possible ways to restore, demolish or replace existing structures. The PEL will influence the engineering and design process, according to PennDOT.People can submit public comments until May 26, 2024 via email to skinnersfallsbridge@aecom.com, or mail to Amy Lolli, PennDOT Assistant Liaison Engineer, Department of Transportation, District Office 4-0, 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512.