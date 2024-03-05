100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lackawanna County plans commission to attract filmmakers

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 5, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST
Bob Savakinus
A crew films an upcoming movie, "Shadows of the Past," at the Stegmaier Mansion in Wilkes-Barre

Lackawanna County may never turn into Hollywood east, but you can’t find a coal mine in Hollywood either.

 So when filmmakers need a coal mine or older-looking buildings or unique settings, the county wants them to have a place to ask.

The county commissioners expect to vote Wednesday to create a nine-member film and multi-media commission that will serve as a clearinghouse.

Commissioner Bill Gaughan said the county won’t put up any money, but hopes the commission can bring the area attention.

 “We thought, hey, it's not going to hurt, it can only help,” Gaughan said.

The county lost $500,000 investing in actor/director Paul Sorvino’s film 15 years ago. But Gaughan said future film-making here can showcase the county.

“Just shining a little bit of light on the fact that we have some unbelievable locations in Lackawanna County that people can use as backdrop in their film, we have a lot of talent, a lot of really good things going on in the area,” he said.

Local documentary filmmaker Bob Savakinus proposed the commission idea and will likely serve as its first chairman. Savakinus said the commission will create inventories of potential film locations or shops that might have props filmmakers need.

 “Imagine having that opportunity to come visit a set, while a movie’s being made in the area, or maybe being an extra in the movie,” he said.
Tags
Lackwanna County Film and Multi-Media CommissionBill GaughanBob Savakinus
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News